The United National Party’s Working Committee has decided to name Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the UNP-led alliance and the Prime Ministerial candidate, MP Lakshman Kiriella said.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said MP Premadasa was also elected to lead the election campaign of the party.

Also UNP Working Committee has decided to continue with Ranil Wickremesinghe as the party leader, MP Lakshman Kiriella said.