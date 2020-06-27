Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says fuel concessions will be provided under a government led by him.

Speaking at a rally in Agalawatte, Premadasa said the people do not enjoy the benefits of reduced fuel prices at present.

Sajith Premadasa noted that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will begin its work for the people with two things.

Premadasa firstly promised to reduce fuel prices in the country and also to work towards reviving the economy.

Thereafter he promised to provide a monthly allowance of Rs.20,000 to lower and middle class families.

Former Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama charges that the present government is maintaining a governance similar to Hitler.

Addressing a rally in Kalutara yesterday Welgama said the government has not been beneficial to the people.

The Former Parliamentarian says he has had enough of this government as it is operating under a military rule.

He reiterated of an earlier statement he made where he compared this rule to that of being under Hitler.

Welgama requested everyone to come together to vote for the symbol of the telephone and make victorious the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Former Parliamentarian Dr. Rajitha Senaratne also addressing the rally said the government failed to provide any concessions to the public.

Dr. Rajitha Senaratne pointed out that the Rs.5,000 allowance was distributed based on political parties, even when giving it to helpless people who were hungry.

When comparing the concessions that the former government issued, Senaratne noted that the present government has done nothing.

He revealed that many MPs were holding talks with him, and attributed that to internal conflicts within the party.

Senaratne urged other MPs to and speak kindly to SLPP members, as he was of the opinion that not every SLPP member supported the party.

The Former Parliamentarian pointed out that many people who voted for the UNP on the 8th of January, voted for the SLPP on the 16th of November in 2019, and held that as the reason for the decrease in voters.

(Source: News Radio)