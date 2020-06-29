Schools in Sri Lanka that were closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 crisis, will re-open today.

The decision to re-open schools under several stages was taken based on guidelines issued by health experts. Guidelines to re-open schools have already been issued to Education Directors and Principals.

Under the first phase, only principals, teachers, support staff and management will report to work.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, NHM Chithrananda said for a period of one week, school premises and other facilities will be disinfected and monitored before permitting students to attend classes.

He stated that the disinfection process will be carried-out in schools during the week, till the 3rd of July. Education Directors and other senior officials will monitor the process before implementing the second phase of the school re-opening program.

Meanwhile, only 20 students will be permitted in one class room following the re-opening of schools. Arrangements have been made to divide class rooms with 40 students and necessary decision must be taken by respective school authorities.

Meanwhile, Police has been directed to monitor the transportation of students to schools and minimise congestion in vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Education, the second phase of the re-opening of schools program will commence on the 6th of July for grades 5, 11 and 13 while under the third phase schools will reopen on the 20th of July for grades 10 and 12. Grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will resume academic activities on the 27th of July.

The Education Ministry said a decision on Grades 1 and 2 will be reached in the near future under the fifth phase.

