Service providers asked to submit unlimited data plans
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka has issued directives to all service providers to respond with Unlimited Internet Packages by the 1st of March.
A tweet by the official handle of the TRC said the Commission is currently assessing packages submitted by complying operators.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission said consumers can expect to have the first round of unlimited plans by April.
