Several deaths reported due to drowning yesterday

Police say that several deaths were reported due to drowning in the past 24 hours in various parts of the island.

Five youths who were swimming in the Kepungoda anchorage beach were swept away by the tide and four were rescued by area residents and later admitted to the Negombo hospital.

Police said two youths succumbed at the hospital while the other two were treated and discharged.

Search operations for the missing person are currently underway.

The deceased have been identified as 17 and 23 year old residents of Pamunugama and Ekala respectively.

The missing youth was confirmed to be a 21 year old.

Meanwhile, a father and son who were swimming in the Satmala Falls in Pallegama drowned last afternoon.

The 48-year-old father and his 16-year-old son were residents of Gintota.

Meanwhile, the Ahungalla police said an individual who set out to sea from Balapitiya on a fishing boat had gone missing.

The vessel was due to return to shore last morning but police together with the Navy and area residents have commenced search operations regarding the missing vessel and the fisherman.

(Source: News Radio)