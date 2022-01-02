People are burning with fire in heart, not hearth – Sajith

Opposition and SJB leader Sajith Premadasa last week claimed people are burning with fire in heart instead of fire in hearth.

Speaking at a function in Ambalantota, Opposition Leader Premadasa said people have inherited only the fire of the heart instead of the fire in the hearth or stove today, and added that the Government awarded people with a splendid Christmas gift by increasing fuel prices.

Premadasa also said that the Central Bank Governor is playing with the lives of all citizens as well as exporters with the dollar shortage.

In an apparent reference to Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera, the Opposition Leader alleged that a person who had initiated the destruction of the country’s economy has resigned.

“However, the ruling party cannot absolve itself of the responsibility of destroying the economy and the members and ministers who brought such a curse to this country are now unable to go back to the people,” Premadasa said.

(Source: The Island)