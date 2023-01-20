Seven dead, many injured as bus crashed into van and three-wheeler in Nanu Oya
Seven persons have died after a bus collided with a van and three-wheeler in the Nanu Oya area in Nuwara Eliya.
The accident occurred when the bus reportedly lost control and crashed into a three wheeler and then a van resulting in the bus falling down a precipice.
The deceased were those travelling in the van and three-wheeler that collided with the bus.
According to reports, the bus was carrying over 50 people which included 41 school students from Thurstan College in Colombo who had been on an educational tour and they had been admitted to hospital and were not critically injured.
The bodies are presently in the Nuwara Eliya Hospital while rescue operations are still ongoing.
UPDATE – 11:50 PM: An eight and 12 year-old girl, 13 year-old boy, three males aged 26 and 27 and a 43-year-old woman, residents of Nanu Oya and Hatton have died in the incident.
Glad to see what I said about the competence of drivers coming through the SL Driving tests and what I said the measures to remedy the situation is becoming obvious each day. One bad traffic offence and proven to be the guilty party, not qualified to drive for 10 years and then, a much more difficult and demanding driving test marked by a panel of three , one in the vehicle, two independent in the separate offices watching through a video camera mounted on the back seat covering the road ahead as well as the driver’s actions. Marks to be released as soon as the vehicle arrive back in the driving test centre in order to prevent corruption and bribes. Tests to be videoed and archived to assess the competence of examiners and their mistakes annually and for any other scrutiny about the pass. A video copy to be provided to the passed driver as well.
Also, all the current drivers to sit the new test with reduced test fee, if they have already committed any traffic offences.