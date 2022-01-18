Sialkot tragedy: $100,000, first salary, given to Sri Lankan manager’s widow

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Monday said that the first salary amounting to $1,667, committed by Rajco Industries for the next 10 years, had been transferred to the account of the widow of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced payment of salary and funds to the widow, he tweeted.

He said funds of $100,000 had also been transferred to the account of the widow of the Sri Lankan manager.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister appreciated the Sialkot business community for transferring USD 100,000 to the account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow and Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary.

“I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $ 100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $ 2000 to her account – which they will do for 10 yrs,” he tweeted.