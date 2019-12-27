Former Northern Provincial Councillor MP Kanagalingam Sivajilingam was yesterday summoned to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He was summoned to obtain a statement regarding a week-long commemoration programme to commemorate former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members had been organised under the leadership of Sivajilingam held in the Vellamullivaikal area in Mullaitivu last May.

(Source: Daily News – By Dilshan Tharaka)