The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) filed a special petition in the Supreme Court today against the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution brought in by the Government.

In its petition, the SJB said the draft of the 20A was illegal and that it should be approved at a referendum and with a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

SJB Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara has named the Attorney General as the respondent in the petition.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Thilini De Silva)