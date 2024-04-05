SJB signs MoU with several members of Nidahasa Janatha Sabhawa
Posted by Editor on April 5, 2024 - 11:55 am
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a group of members of Freedom People’s Congress (Nidahasa Janatha Sabhawa) as the initial step toward creating the main opposition-led ‘Samagi Jana Sandhanaya’, this morning (April 05).
This agreement comes after several months of discussions about the upcoming elections and policy matters.
The MoU was signed by the SJB and six MPs from Nidahasa Janatha Sabhawa, including Professor G.L. Peiris, Dilan Perera, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, K.P. Kumarasiri, Dr. Upul Galappaththi, and Wasantha Yapa Bandara, to establish the new alliance.
