SJB working committee to appoint legal experts to carry out a study on PCoI report

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) working committee decided to appoint a committee of legal experts to carry out a broad study on the report of the Presidential Commission which probed the Easter Sunday attacks, Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

Mr. Premadasa who spoke to journalists after the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) working committee meeting yesterday said his party will appoint a team of legal experts to study the report.

“We have decided to appoint a team of legal experts to study the Presidential Commission report which probed the Easter Sunday attacks,” he said. “We broadly discussed the Presidential Commission report at the working committee meeting. We have already found that the report had not taken into consideration some of the evidence which were gathered through video conferencing. It had also failed to determine as to whose orders the attackers have carried out,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)