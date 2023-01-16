SLFP decides on symbol to contest Local Government polls

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has reached a decision as to which Local Government institutions it will contest under the party’s “Hand” symbol and those it will contest under the “Helicopter” symbol of the Freedom People’s Alliance.

Accordingly, the SLFP will contest the upcoming Local Government polls in the Northern and Eastern Provinces as well as in the Polonnaruwa District under the ‘Hand’ symbol.

The Colombo, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Monaragala and Hambantota districts will be contested under the ‘Helicopter’ symbol of the newly-formed alliance.

Meanwhile the SLFP intends to contest remaining provinces and districts under both the ‘Hand’ and ‘Helicopter’ symbols, the source said.