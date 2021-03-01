Special Police Unit to probe Peliyagoda assault

Court has issued directives to the Inspector General of Police to hand over investigations into the assault of a youth at the Peliyagoda Police Station recently to a special Police unit.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya this morning.

Police informed Court that investigations are being carried out into details pertaining to the youth obstructing Police duties.

Accordingly, Court ordered the investigation to be removed from the Peliyagoda Station and vested with a special Police unit.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on the 15th of March.

A Chief Inspector of Police and three Police Constables attached to the Peliyagoda Police Station were interdicted over assaulting the youth last Thursday within the Police Station.

The youth was identified as a son of Former Governor of the Central Province Attorney Maithri Gunaratne.

He was assaulted when he visited the Police Station to meet an individual being held by Police over financial fraud, when an incident broke out.

(Source: News Radio)