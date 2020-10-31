Researchers of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura have found that the current circulating strain of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka is different to the strains that circulated in the country previously.

Detailing the key findings of the study, the researchers said that the present virus strain has the mutation associated with high transmissibility due to high viral loads.

Scientists at the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine and Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of University said that the same virus strain was also found to be thus far responsible for the infections detected with three recent clusters, namely the Minuwangoda, Colombo Municipality area and the Fish market clusters.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a massive outbreak, which originated in Minuwangoda, Gampaha district and is now spreading all over Sri Lanka.

The scientists carried out whole genomic sequencing of the virus, to determine if the current COVID-19 outbreak is due to spread of different strains.

The study was also carried out to verify if there are certain mutations that result in the rapid spread of the virus and to investigate the relationship between the current circulating virus strains to previous strains circulating in Sri Lanka.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kalani Kumarasinghe)