Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 129.

The following deaths have been reported:

56 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa. 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12. 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.

