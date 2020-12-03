Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 129.
The following deaths have been reported:
-
- 56 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa.
- 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
- 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB