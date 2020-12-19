Dec 19 2020 December 19, 2020 December 19, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 171.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 39 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
  2. 68 year old male, a resident of Weeragula.
  3. 77 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
  4. 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  5. 88 year old female, a resident of Kiriwaththuduwa.
  6. 83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.

