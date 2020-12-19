Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 171.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 39 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 68 year old male, a resident of Weeragula.
- 77 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 88 year old female, a resident of Kiriwaththuduwa.
- 83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
