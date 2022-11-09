Sri Lanka Cricket hires new lawyers for Dhanushka Gunathilaka

Lawyer Ananda Amaranath, who was handling Dhanushka Gunathilaka’s case in court on Monday (November 07), has withdrawn from the case.

He said he had been retained by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Sri Lanka High Commission.

Defence barrister Sam Pararajasingham and solicitor Sara Black represented the player at the suppression hearing today (November 09).

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to pay legal fees on behalf of Dhanushka Gunathilaka.

Former Legal Head of the SLC Chanaka Senaratna said most of the members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee are in Australia and they can take a decision from there.

Gunathilaka played a first-round Twenty20 World Cup match against Namibia on October 16 but was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

He has played nearly 100 one-day and T20 internationals for Sri Lanka as well as a handful of Tests.

The case is due to return to court on January 12.

