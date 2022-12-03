Sri Lanka decides to accept Passport applications online

Applications to issue passports will be accepted online from January, 2023, The Immigration and Emigration Department announced.

Through the program, an applicant will be able to submit his/her application to the department from the comfort of his home.

It is said, applicants only need to come to the department to attend to biometric formalities, such as fingerprints.

For that, the department has decided to establish 50 front office counters in each district to obtain fingerprints.

50 Divisional Secretariat Offices were chosen from each district for this purpose.