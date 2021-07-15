Sri Lanka detects another 19 cases of Delta variant

19 new COVID-19 patients with the highly-contagious Indian variant known as Delta have been detected in several areas in the country, Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath said.

He added that the variant was detected from samples obtained in Colombo, Piliyandala, Jaffna and Killinochchi areas.

Accordingly, a total of 38 Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the country thus far, Dr. Hemantha Herath said.