Sri Lanka ends salt imports as local production meets demand
Posted by Editor on September 28, 2025 - 10:45 am
There is no longer a need to import salt to Sri Lanka, according to Sales Manager Harsha Abeysuriya of Hambantota Lanka Salt Ltd.
He explained that local production is now sufficient to meet the national demand.
Commenting on the matter, he noted that about 40,000 metric tons have already been harvested during the current main season, with additional stocks expected after the rainy season.
He further stated, “We also have sufficient reserve stocks stored to meet future demand.”
Good News! Just wondering whether the price of Salt going to go down with this?