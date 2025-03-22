Sri Lanka expresses deep concern over Gaza situation, calls for de-escalation
Posted by Editor on March 22, 2025 - 7:34 am
The Sri Lankan government has voiced deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Gaza, urging all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Sri Lanka expressed hope for a swift resolution and the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.
SL’s concern about the violence in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan is quite understandable! That said, SL has to be concerned about violence in their own backyard . For e.g. even yesterday there was a shooting/killing killing right Infront of the Devendra Temple!!