Sri Lanka Parliament prorogued till February 08

Sri Lanka Parliament will be prorogued till February 8, 2023 from midnight today, President’s office said.

Accordingly, the third session of the ninth Parliament will be prorogued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe with effect from midnight today (January 27).

A spokesman from the President’s office said this was a procedural move.

Parliament will therefore meet on February 8, 2023 where President Ranil Wickremesighe is expected to make a policy statement.

The Extraordinary Gazette Notification on the prorogation of Parliament has been directed to the State Printing Corporation to be printed.