Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe leaves for India on two-day official visit

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2023 - 3:21 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe departed on a two-day official visit to India this afternoon (July 20).

Accordingly, the President of Sri Lanka left for India on an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is President Wickremesinghe’s first visit to the neighbouring nation since taking office in 2022.

The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, it added.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and finalise several investments supported by India, especially in energy, infrastructure and tourism, reported Indian media.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with the Prime Minister and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.

India provided $5 billion in economic aid to Sri Lanka during its crisis in 2022, paving the way for the IMF’s $3 billion programme in March 2023.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.

The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors, said the Indian External Affairs Ministry.