Sri Lanka to relax Import restrictions on 328 more items from tonight

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2023 - 6:44 pm

Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions imposed on 328 more items from tonight (July 20).

Accordingly, the gazette notification announcing the import restriction relaxation would be published tonight, State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

Last year, due to the foreign exchange crisis, the Government imposed restrictions on the import of 1,465 items.

After several months, import restrictions were gradually relaxed on selected products, considering the evolving economic situation.

However, import restrictions on vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.

Speaking on the matter last month, Minister Siyambalapitiya had said vehicle imports could not be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.