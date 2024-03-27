Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on a state visit to China, called on President Xi Jinping today (March 27).
During the discussion, which took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the two leaders agreed to continue to act under the principles of friendship, peace, mutual respect, and the fivefold principle in international affairs, which do not interfere in the internal affairs of a country.
It was emphasized that bilateral relations should be based on mutual respect and mutual productivity between the countries, and acting according to that policy would set a good example for both nations.
Assuring continuous support from China for Sri Lanka’s efforts for political and socioeconomic progress, President Xi further asserted that China would always stand for safeguarding the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Sri Lanka.
The Chinese president thanked the Prime Minister’s father, Philip Gunawardena’s ancestry, for their support to China.
He also stated that the party representing the Sri Lankan PM and other parties in Sri Lanka hope to further increase cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party.
Prime Minister Gunawardena thanked the President for the assistance provided during the unprecedented economic crisis and for extending debt restructuring facilities.
He explained the progress in the implementation of decisions taken during the visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to China.
The Sri Lankan Prime Minister also thanked President Xi for the support extended to sectors such as school education, agriculture, health, technology, culture, and religion.
The Sri Lankan prime minister was accompanied by Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Home Affairs State Minister Ashoka Priyantha, MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, and Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake.
Dinesh Gunawardane is a balanced leader.
With Marxism flowing his veins inherited from his illustrious father, Philip Gunawardane, Dinesh is an accomplished leader compared to RW.
Ranil follows his uncles footsteps of slash and burn the population to reach capitalism per se and IMF dictates.
Dinesh is a humanitarian leader; I wish he is nominated as the common Presidential Candidate to oppose the tyranny of the NPP.