Sri Lanka reiterates opposition to UN Human Rights Council resolution 51/1

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 5:33 pm

Sri Lanka has officially rejected the proposed draft resolution at the ongoing 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which runs from September 9 to October 11, 2024, in Geneva.

The government has made it clear that it continues to oppose Resolution 51/1 and will not agree to any resolution that extends the powers of the external evidence collection mechanism.

The Cabinet of Ministers, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath, has affirmed this position, stating that Sri Lanka remains committed to addressing critical human rights issues, including reconciliation, through local mechanisms.

Despite its rejection of the proposal, the Cabinet agreed that the government will pursue actions to enhance human rights protections, as outlined in its election manifesto.

Furthermore, Minister Herath emphasized the importance of engaging in cooperative and meaningful discussions with the Human Rights Council and other regular human rights mechanisms.

He assured that Sri Lanka is dedicated to taking new actions to protect human rights while remaining firmly opposed to the external evidence collection approach proposed in Resolution 51/1.

The government intends to inform the UNHRC about its commitment to these matters during the current session.