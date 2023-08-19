Sri Lanka to conduct comprehensive national security review to formulate modern security policies

A comprehensive national security review, including economic trends and climate change, will be conducted to formulate modern security policies for the National Security Council, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The review will be headed by (Retd.) Major General Channa Gunatillake.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made these remarks addressing a President’s Colours Awards at the Navy Volunteer Force Advanced Naval Training Centre in Boossa on Friday (August 18).

The distinguished honour was bestowed upon the Volunteer Naval Force, in recognition of its unwavering dedication, exemplary service, and significant contributions to the nation, as the main supplementary force of the Sri Lanka Navy.