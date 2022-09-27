Sri Lanka to further extend the duration of power cuts

The third Coal power plant in Norochcholai has been shut down due to a technical fault, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

Therefore, the duration of the daily power cuts may need to be extended, according to PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

He said the exact hours of power cut will be announced in due course.

UPDATE – 12:40 PM: Due to the technical fault of the Norocholai third coal power plant, the PUCSL has approved a three-hour power cut today (September 27) and a two-hour and twenty-minute power cut tomorrow (September 28).