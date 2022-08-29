Sri Lankan envoy woos Chinese investment in solar, wind energy

Sri Lanka is an ideal spot for solar energy development and also wind energy development and China can be a big help as we transition to clean energy, Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Dr. Palitha Kohona said.

“We would be able to address a huge part of our energy crisis by relying on renewable energy,” he said, according to the Chinese media.

The 2022 World Conference on Clean Energy Equipment is underway in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

More than 18 hundred guests from 17 countries and regions are taking part in the event to discuss the development and future of the clean energy equipment industry, according to CGTN.