Sri Lankan Protesters tear-gassed during mass demonstration in Colombo demanding President resign

Sri Lanka police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters urging President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the incumbent government to step down at Chatham Street and nearby areas in Colombo today (July 09).

Large crowds gathered overnight for today’s protest campaign.

Police yesterday (July 08) tear-gassed students of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) who converged on Colombo after commencing a protest march from the University of Kelaniya.