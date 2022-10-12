Sri Lanka’s first-ever agrivoltaic power plant “Solar Universe” declared open

A total of 10 MW of ground-mounted solar power plant named “Solar Universe” was declared open yesterday (October 11) in Vavunathivu, Batticaloa.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that It is invested and developed by several private organisations namely Vidullanka PLC, Wind Force (Pvt) Ltd. and HIENERGY Services.

He also said that it is the first agrivoltaic solar power plant in the country.

“The solar plant is equipped with 243 single-axis trackers with 18,676 solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. It consists of 47 inverters, four smart transformer stations, and an in-house developed supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system,” he said.

This solar panel provides 20GWh of electricity to the national grid annually while reducing 15,000 carbon dioxide emissions, he said.