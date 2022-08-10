Sri Lanka’s postage charges to be increased from August 15

The postage charges in Sri Lanka are scheduled to be increased from the 15th August, 2022.

Accordingly, it is reported that the postal fee for an ordinary letter which is Rs.15 will be increased to Rs.50.

The registered postal fee will be increased from Rs.45 to Rs.110.

It is reported that freight charges will increase to Rs.200 for goods weighing up to 250 grams.

Apart from this, the price of several other postal charges will be lowered and it is reported that these charges will be announced today (August 10).