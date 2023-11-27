Sri Lanka’s President sacks Sports Minister
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe from his portfolio.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the announcement at the Cabinet meeting.
Earlier today (November 27), Roshan Ranasinghe made startling claims in the Parliament of Sri Lanka, stating that he will be assassinated.
“This is a new rift in politics, and my life may be lost in it. I could be killed anywhere, it could be tomorrow, today or the day after I don’t know, but the President and Sagala Ratayake will have to be held responsible. Don’t exclude these from the Hansard”, the Minister told the Speaker of Parliament earlier today.
Well, why took so long Mr. President? We were expecting this for a long time. This shows the power of the SL Cricket council! Changing pillows for head-aches is not a solution. The present precarious performance of the SL Cricket team is not the problem It is only a symptom. Crux of the matter (real Problem) is with SL Cricket administration. Please FIX it.
Hon RR departs with a record of having secured the suspension of 3 sports by the respective International Organizations.
He followed up with a claim of threat to his life.
Good to see this clown depart; this is the ‘system change’ demanded by the population.
Hope Hon RR will join the Sajith-Jalani-Balavegaya; that’s where leaders of low intellectual capacity belong!!