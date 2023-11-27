Sri Lanka’s President sacks Sports Minister

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2023 - 3:40 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe from his portfolio.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made the announcement at the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier today (November 27), Roshan Ranasinghe made startling claims in the Parliament of Sri Lanka, stating that he will be assassinated.

“This is a new rift in politics, and my life may be lost in it. I could be killed anywhere, it could be tomorrow, today or the day after I don’t know, but the President and Sagala Ratayake will have to be held responsible. Don’t exclude these from the Hansard”, the Minister told the Speaker of Parliament earlier today.

