Sri Lanka’s sports minister suspends four national sports federations
A Gazette notification has been issued by the Minister of Sports, Harin Fernando, suspending the Sri Lanka Cycling Federation, the Sri Lanka Rugby Federation, the Sri Lanka Automobile Federation, and the Sri Lanka Netball Federation, effective Wednesday (May 29).
The Extraordinary Gazette also appoints the Director General of the Department of Sports Development, Professor (Rear Admiral) Shemal Fernando, as the competent authority to oversee the elections for the office bearers of these national sports governing bodies.
“The Government maintains that it will not appoint any interim committees for any sport federation,” Sports Minister Harin Fernando said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).
The Gazette notification states that the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs temporarily suspends the registration of these sports federations under Sections 32 and 33 of the Sports Law, No. 25 of 1973, and its amendments.
It further states that Professor (Rear Admiral) Shemal Fernando, the Director General of the Department of Sports Development, is appointed as the competent authority effective May 29, 2024. This temporary measure will manage administrative and other necessary activities of the federations, call and conduct relevant elections, and perform duties appropriately until then.
