SriLankan Airlines recorded a Loss of Rs. 45 Billion in 2021

SriLankan Airlines recorded a loss of Rs. 45,674 Million in 2021, revealed the latest report by the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

It also revealed that while the national carrier was recording losses, a top management official was taking home a salary of Rs. 3.1 Million a month and the respective payments have been made via Cabinet Documents and Public Funds.

COPE believes that SriLankan Airlines could have prevented its losses if the additional capital injection by the Treasury in 2020 was properly executed.

Further, COPE had raised concerns over continuing to invest public funds in a loss-making national airline that continues to operate on impractical plans.