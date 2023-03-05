Supermodel Naomi Campbell features “Samahan” in interview

Renowned British supermodel Naomi Campbell features a pack of Sri Lankan made “Samahan,” as an essential product she keeps with her for a strong immune system.

In a recent interview with Vogue India titled “What does Naomi Campbell carry in her bag?,” she says ‘Samahan’ is a good tea for the immune system.

Samahan, is a trusted herbal drink by Link Natural Products Ltd., which is a leading manufacturer of herbal products. They recently announced the debut of its flagship brand and iconic herbal drink Link Samahan at Costco Wholesale stores in Japan.