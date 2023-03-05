Mar 05 2023 March 5, 2023 March 5, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Supermodel Naomi Campbell features “Samahan” in interview

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell. (Photo by Mike Marsland)

Renowned British supermodel Naomi Campbell features a pack of Sri Lankan made “Samahan,” as an essential product she keeps with her for a strong immune system.

In a recent interview with Vogue India titled “What does Naomi Campbell carry in her bag?,” she says ‘Samahan’ is a good tea for the immune system.

Samahan, is a trusted herbal drink by Link Natural Products Ltd., which is a leading manufacturer of herbal products. They recently announced the debut of its flagship brand and iconic herbal drink Link Samahan at Costco Wholesale stores in Japan.

