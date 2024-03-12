Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Buddhist monk killed by Police fire

The 32-year-old suspect who was arrested on Monday (March 11) in connection with the murder of a Buddhist monk at a temple in the Malwathu Hiripitiya area has been shot dead by the police while attempting to escape custody, the police said.

On Monday (March 11), the police arrested the 32-year-old suspect in the Hambegamuwa area in Monaragala, believed to be the shooter in the murder of a Buddhist monk who was shot dead at a temple in the Malwathu Hiripitiya area on January 23, 2024.

The suspect was arrested based on information received by the intelligence officers of the Hambegamuwa Police Station that a suspicious person was in the area.

The suspect had been escorted by police officers to locate the weapons allegedly hidden in the Yatawaka area in Attanagalla. When he attempted to escape, the police officers were compelled to fire, according to the police.

The deceased suspect was a resident of the Aralaganwila area.

In the early hours of January 23, 2024, a group of four assailants arrived in a car and shot and killed a Buddhist monk inside a temple in the Malwathu Hiripitiya area of Gampaha.

The 45-year-old Buddhist monk, Ven. Kalapaluwawe Dhammarathana Thero, sustained critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to Gampaha Hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Investigating officers have thus far arrested seven suspects allegedly complicit in the murder.

The T-56 rifle supposedly used by the assailants and the remote switch of the car used in the shooting were recovered from the possession of the fourth suspect.

