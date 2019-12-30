Garnia Bannister Francis, the local employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officers this morning (30).

She was remanded on December 16 for providing fabricated statements to the CID over an alleged abduction.

UPDATE: Local employee of Swiss embassy Garnia Bannister Francis granted bail by Colombo Magistrate’s Court.