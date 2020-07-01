Veteran author and illustrator of children’s books Sybil Wettasinghe, fondly known as ‘Sybil Nanda’ in Sri Lanka, has passed away at the age of 93.

She had been receiving treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital following an illness.

Kala Keerthi Sybil Wettasinghe, the doyen of children’s literature in Sri Lanka, has been writing and illustrating stories for over 70 years.

Mrs. Wettasinghe had written acclaimed children’s books such as ‘Kuda Hora’, ‘Meti Gedara Lamai’, Uda Giya Baba’, ‘Kusumalatha’, ‘Duwana Revula’, ‘Sooththara Puncha’ and ‘Mallitai Matai’ that have been translated into several languages.