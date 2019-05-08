UNP MP Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena urged the government to acquire the proposed Sharia University in Batticaloa and convert it as a state university. In a Private Member’s Bill he called for the acquiring to enable students of all religions and ethnic denominations to engage in higher studies there.

He noted that the Sharia law has been instrumental in instilling racist and religious tensions among the people and instilled fear of terrorism in people worldwide.

“It is a common notion that the Sharia Law would be taught at this university. I personally believe that by allowing religious or race specific universities it only paves the way for religious and racial disharmony within a country. This could also destroy the peace and unity we enjoy in this country and lead to separation among the people.”

Therefore, he urged the government to use this facility to establish a university where students of all races and religions could pursue their studies without discrimination.

(Source: Daily News)