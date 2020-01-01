Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe recalls that in 2015 he took over a depleted social, economic and political nation and transformed it into a socially, politically and economically prosperous country.

Issuing a message to mark the new year the UNP leader said during the past four and a half years the government led by him successfully thwarted negative views of the country amongst the international community and ensured sustainable development and stability.

Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his hope that all positive initiatives launched by the then government will continue in the new year unhindered.

(Source: News Radio)