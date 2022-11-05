Three persons killed, 17 injured in road accident in Vavuniya

Three passengers had died and at least 17 others were injured after a bus heading from Jaffna to Vavuniya on the A9 road skidded off the road and toppled near Nochchimoddai Bridge in Vavuniya early this morning (November 05).

Police said 20 passengers including the driver of the bus were injured in the accident and the driver and two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to the Vavuniya hospital.

Two deceased were aged 32 and 23 years and residents of Valvettithurai and Nawalapitiya areas and the identity of other deceased has not been established as yet.

Eight men and nine women who were injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Vavuniya Hospital.