TNA unhappy with Lieutenant General Shavendra as Army Commander
Posted in Local News
The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) yesterday expressed its disapproval of the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as the new Army Commander.
Soon after the announcement of the new Army Commander, TNA Media Spokesman M.A.Sumanthiran said the TNA was deeply dismayed by the new appointment because of the allegations Lt. General Silva was facing. “President Maithripala Sirisena’s appointment of Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, an individual who stands accused of grave crimes, as Army Commander is a serious affront to the Tamil People. We are deeply dismayed by this appointment,” Sumanthiran said in a Twitter message.
(Source: Daily News)
Who cares, Hon Sumanthiran?
The Tamils are 2nd class citizens and their happiness is not in the equation for the prosperity of the Sinhala Buddhist Nation.
Hon Sumanthiran, you seriously should talk with PM Modi about moving the Tamil population to Tamil Nadu.
Yes, Ms Esmee Fonseka, Mr. Modi took the autonomy out of Kashmeer. Like manner he will de4finitely take the ‘Autonomy’ out of the brains of Sri Lankan Tamil leaders (TNA).