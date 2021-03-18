Train services limited due to railway strike
The train services will be limited today (March 18) as the Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union launched a 24-hour token strike last midnight (March 17).
The union action was launched over several allegations including disciplinary action being taken in an unjust manner.
Discussions held with authorities till last night have reportedly failed.
However, steps have been taken to operate several office trains using other officials, the Railway Department stated.
