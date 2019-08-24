President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered Tri-Forces personnel to be deployed and stationed island-wide to maintain public security, despite the decision to no longer extend the State of Emergency.

Accordingly by powers vested with the President under Section 12 of the Public security Ordinance (Chapter 40) an Extraordinary Gazette Notification has been issued in this regard.

Yesterday the Government Information Department quoting the Ministry of Defence announced that the State of Emergency in the country will not be extended.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification extending the State of Emergency was issued by the President on the 22nd monthly, after the Easter Sunday attacks in April.

The last Extraordinary Gazette notification extending the State of Emergency was issued in the month of July and accordingly expired on Thursday.

The Gazette said the State of Emergency was extended in the interest of public security, the preservation of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

With the approval of Members of Parliament, the State of Emergency was extended on three previous occasions by President Maithripala Sirisena.

