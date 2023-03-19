Unit 3 of Norochcholai Power Plant inoperative due to Breakdown – Minister assures no Power Cuts

Unit 3 of the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant is inoperative due to a breakdown, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Minister said the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed him about the breakdown.

According to the Minister, the third generating unit was due to undergo major overhaul maintenance in April.

However, he said there will be no power cuts due to it.

“To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, CEB owned Diesel and Fuel Oil Power plants will be used,” the minister said.