UNP to contest Local Government Election together with SLPP

The United National Party (UNP) will contest the upcoming Local Government Election together with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), said the UNP General Secretary today (January 10).

SLPP and the UNP met for talks again today (January 10) at the President’s Office.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara told reporters that the SLPP and the UNP decided to contest the Local Government Election together.

He also added that an agreement was also reached with regard to using a common symbol for certain Local Government Institutions.