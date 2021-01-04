UNP to decide on its National List MP this month

The UNP will decide on its National List Parliament seat this month, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene says.

Wijewardene said the UNP wanted to monitor developments in Parliament before deciding on its National List MP.

The UNP Deputy Leader said that the current government which had come to power, promising reform and justice, had been rejected by its own supporters within a short time.

Many have observed that both the government and the Opposition in Parliament were now the same.

Taking all this into consideration the UNP would nominate its National List MP this month, Wijewardene said.

(Source: The Island)