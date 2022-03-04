Vasudeva Nanayakkara says he cannot serve as Cabinet Minister anymore

Minister of Water Supply Vasudeva Nanayakkara says he cannot continue in his Ministerial post, following the recent developments.

Nanayakkara said he cannot function as a Minister until justice is meted out to Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila.

The lawmaker stated this addressing a media briefing held today morning (March 04).

Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerwansa have been removed from their ministerial portfolios with effect from yesterday (March 03) evening.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa removed Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa and Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila from their portfolios, as per the powers vested in him by the constitution.